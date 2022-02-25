FDI equity inflows dip 16% during Apr-Dec 2021 to $43.17 bn: Data

-
ALSO READ
Private equity inflow in real estate up 27% in Apr-Sep at $1.79 bn: Anarock
BSE StAR MF logs net equity inflow of Rs 6,396 crore in September
Equity mutual funds log Rs 14,888-cr net inflow in January: Amfi data
India received record FDI in last 7 years, trend to sustain: Piyush Goyal
FDI equity inflows up 112% to $20.42 bln in Apr-July period: Govt data
-
Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India contracted by 16 per cent to USD 43.17 billion during the April-December 2021 period, according to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
The inflows had stood at USD 51.47 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.
The total FDI inflows (which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital) aggregated at USD 60.34 billion during the nine month period of the current fiscal year as against USD 67.5 billion in the year-ago period.
The equity inflows in the third quarter of this fiscal (October-December 2021) also declined to USD 12 billion as against USD 21.46 billion in the corresponding period of 2020, the data showed.
The total FDI inflows fell to USD 17.94 billion during the third quarter as against USD 26.16 billion in the year-ago period.
During April-December 2021, Singapore was at the top with USD 11.7 billion worth of investments. It was followed by the US (USD 7.52 billion), Mauritius (USD 6.58 billion), Cayman Islands (USD 2.74 billion), Netherlands (USD 2.66 billion) and UK (USD 1.44 billion).
The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of USD 10.25 billion during the nine-month period of this fiscal. It was followed by the automobile industry (USD 5.96 billion), services sector (USD 5.35 billion), construction (infrastructure) activities (USD 1.6 billion) and pharma (USD 1.2 billion), the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU