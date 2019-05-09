Finance Commission to 'reconcile data', come up with own conclusion

The 15th Finance Commission would reconcile data from various public sources to come up with its own conclusion of a reliable economic data, the commission's chairman N K Singh told reporters at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters on Thursday.

The commission members were in Mumbai to meet the RBI governor and senior officials, as well as economists and bankers. “In the next two days, some of us are staying back for data reconciliation, between the CAG (comptroller and auditor general), the RBI and the data which we got from finance ministry sources. So as far as ...