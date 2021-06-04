Financial inclusion a top priority for govt, says Union Minister Thakur

-
ALSO READ
Steps taken during pandemic help economy recover: Anurag Thakur
PLI scheme to be game-changer for manufacturing sector: Thakur
CSR funds not used to run government schemes, says Anurag Thakur
Indian economy looking at 'V-shaped' recovery, says Anurag Thakur
Govt may increase MGNREGA spend if need arises: MoS Anurag Thakur
-
Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday said financial inclusion is a top priority for the government and that promoting financial education would help in realising the collective potential.
He was speaking at a virtual event to launch six modules of short films of Investor Education & Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) titled 'Hisaab Ki Kitaab', according to an official release.
Thakur is the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs.
IEPFA comes under the corporate affairs ministry.
The mandate of IEPFA is to build investor awareness among various stakeholders in the rural and urban areas. Due to the digital global community, the urban-rural divide in India is blurring. Yet the behaviour change in the rural populace with respect to investment and long term financial planning needs to be triggered, the minister said.
Noting that financial inclusion is one of the top-most policy priorities for the government, Thakur said promoting and deepening financial education would play a very important part in our endeavour to realise our collective potential.
Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma said these short films developed by CSC eGov in an interesting format will help the rural populace to understand the importance of basic concepts of budget, savings, various government and how to save themselves from Ponzi schemes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU