FinMin withdraws spending curbs on ministries, depts

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
Finmin reimposes spending curbs on ministries, depts for Q2 of FY22
Govt spending to push private capex higher after multi-year deleveraging
Economic cost of mobility curbs, lockdowns at Rs 1.5 trillion: SBI report
All ministries, departments to review central schemes by July end
-
The Centre has withdrawn spending curbs on ministries and government departments and allowed them to spend as per their budget estimates for remaining part of the current financial year.
The decision was triggered by rise in government revenues which are running ahead of the budgeted target, despite the impact of the second Covid wave on economic activity during April-May of the current fiscal.
The finance ministry had imposed 20 per cent spending curbs on ministries and departments for July-September quarter following the second wave of the pandemic and the subsequent hit to the economy.
“The guidelines have been reviewed. The stipulation to regulate the overall expenditure within 20 per cent of BE 2021-22 in July-September quarter “stands withdrawn” with immediate effect. Accordingly, all ministeries and department are now permitted to spend as per their approved BE until further orders during remaining part of this fiscal” budget division of Department of Economic Affairs said on Friday.
Overall expenditure of more than 80 deportments, including steel, labor and civil aviation, were being restricted to 20 per cent of the budget estimate for the current financial year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU