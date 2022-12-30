JUST IN
Fiscal deficit touches 59% of full-year target in November at Rs 9.78 trn

The government's fiscal deficit at the end of November touched 59 per cent of the full year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA)

Topics
Fiscal Deficit | Indian Economy | Indian exports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The government's fiscal deficit at the end of November touched 59 per cent of the full year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit -- the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was Rs 9,78,154 crore during the April-November period of 2022-23.

In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 46.2 per cent of the budget estimates of 2021-22.

For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.61 lakh crore or 6.4 per cent of the GDP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 16:55 IST

