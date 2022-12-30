Fiscal deficit touches 59% of full-year target in November at Rs 9.78 trn

-
-
The government's fiscal deficit at the end of November touched 59 per cent of the full year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.
In actual terms, the fiscal deficit -- the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was Rs 9,78,154 crore during the April-November period of 2022-23.
In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 46.2 per cent of the budget estimates of 2021-22.
For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.61 lakh crore or 6.4 per cent of the GDP.
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 16:55 IST
