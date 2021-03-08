Fitch, S&P rate IRFC's proposed USD senior unsecured notes at BBB-minus

-
ALSO READ
IRFC's Rs 4,500-crore IPO subscribed 3.7 times on the final day
IRFC's Rs 4,600-crore IPO subscribed 1.22 times on the second day
IRFC slips 5% on debut, weighed down by 7% fall in market since firm's IPO
IRFC IPO: Minimal risks and reasonable pricing make the offer attractive
IRFC IPO opened today; should you subscribe? Risk and reward explained here
-
Fitch Ratings has assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation's (IRFC's) proposed US dollar Regulation senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus.
The proposed notes will be issued under IRFC's existing four billion dollars global medium-term note programme.
The net proceeds from proposed notes will be used for funding acquisition of rail assets which IRFC will lease to Indian Railways, and to meet debt-financing requirements of various entities in the railway sector.
Fitch said the proposed notes are rated in line with IRFC's issuer default rating on the basis that the notes issued under the programme will constitute direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of IRFC and rank pari passu (on equal footing) with all its other present and future outstanding unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Meanwhile, S & P Global also assigned BBB-minus rating to long-term foreign currency issue rating to IRFC's proposed benchmark size senior unsecured US dollar notes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU