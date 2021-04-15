JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

India will raise climate ambitions but 'not under pressure': Javadekar
Business Standard

Flavoured milk to draw 12% GST: Gujarat-based Authority for Advance Rulings

The ruling was delivered in a case filed by Vadilal Industries for its product Power Sip. Harpreet Singh, partner at KPMG, said the government should now clarify its position on this issue

Topics
Goods and Services Tax | GST | Gujarat

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

GST
Photo: Shutterstock

The Gujarat-based Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) has said flavoured milk would attract 12 per cent goods and services tax (GST), a ruling that is contrary to Karnataka AAR’s which set the tax rate at 5 per cent.

The ruling was delivered in a case filed by Vadilal Industries for its product Power Sip. Harpreet Singh, partner at KPMG, said the government should now clarify its position on this issue.

.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, April 15 2021. 01:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.