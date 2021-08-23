FM asks Infosys to fix tax portal glitches ahead of filing deadline

Finance Minister on Monday ordered Infosys to fix technical glitches in the new income tax portal by September 15, ahead of filing deadline.

The Union Minister, during a meeting with the tech provider, sought an explanation for the repeated issues faced by the taxpayers.

Due to continuing issues with the new portal, the government has extended tax filing deadline to September 30.

Further, FM conveyed the deep disappointment and concerns of the government and the taxpayers about the continuing glitches in the e-filing portal even after two and half months since its launch.” CBDT said in a media release post meeting.

On Sunday, summoned Infosys MD and CEO over the glitches in the new tax portal launched on June 7.

The Centre also emphasised that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so that the much delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured

Infosys CEO was also sensitised on the difficulties that the taxpayers were facing and the problems that are arising on account of the delays in the functioning of the portal.