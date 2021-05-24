Foreign direct investment jumps 19% to $59.64 bn in 2020-21: Govt data

-
ALSO READ
Govt considers easing rules to attract FDI in construction sector: Report
44 firms given FDI nod to jointly produce defence items with foreign cos
FDI into India increases 37% to $43.85 billion during Apri-Nov 2020
FDI changes fully compliant with India's WTO commitments: Parkash
India's FDI inflow in April-Dec 2020 surges 22% to $67.5 billion
-
Foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country grew 19 per cent to USD 59.64 billion during 2020-21 on account of measures taken by the government on the fronts of policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business, the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday.
Total FDI, including equity, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 10 per cent to the "highest ever" of USD 81.72 billion during 2020-21 as against USD 74.39 billion in 2019-20.
"FDI equity inflow grew by 19 per cent in 2020-21 (USD 59.64 billion), compared to 2019-20 (USD 49.98 billion)," the ministry said in a statement.
In terms of top investor countries, Singapore is at the top with 29 per cent share. It was followed by the US (23 per cent) and Mauritius (9 per cent) during the last fiscal.
"Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," it said.
It added that the inflows are an endorsement of India's status as a preferred investment destination among global investors.
The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows with around 44 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflows. It was followed by construction (infrastructure) activities (13 per cent) and services sector (8 per cent), respectively.
"Gujarat is the top recipient state during 2020-21 with 37 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra (27 per cent) and Karnataka (13 per cent)," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU