India's FDI inflow in April-Dec 2020 surges 22% to $67.5 billion

-
ALSO READ
FDI changes fully compliant with India's WTO commitments: Parkash
Govt considers easing rules to attract FDI in construction sector: Report
FDI into India increases 37% to $43.85 billion during Apri-Nov 2020
FDI equity inflows into India decline 60% in Q1 to $6.56 bn: DPIIT
Safe investment destination: FDI equity inflows in India cross $500 billion
-
India attracted total FDI inflow of $67.54 billion during April to December 2020, Centre said on Thursday.
Accordingly, it is the highest ever inflow for the first nine months of a financial year and 22 per cent higher as compared to the first ninth months of 2019-20 which stood at $55.14 billion.
Besides, FDI equity inflow grew by 40 per cent in the first 9 months of FY21 to $51.47 billion from an year ago period of $36.77 billion.
"FDI inflow increased by 37 per cent in 3rd Quarter of 2020-21 (US$ 26.16 billion) compared to 3rd quarter of 2019-20 (US$ 19.09 billion)," an official communique said.
"FDI inflow showed positive growth of 24 per cent in the month of December, 2020 (US$ 9.22 billion) compared to December, 2019 (US$ 7.46 billion)."
According to the Centre, FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India.
"It has been the endeavor of the Government to put in place an enabling and investor friendly FDI policy. The intent all this while has been to make the FDI policy more investor friendly and remove the policy bottlenecks that have been hindering the investment inflows into the country."
"The steps taken in this direction during the last six and a half years have borne fruit, as is evident from the ever-increasing volumes of FDI inflows being received into the country."
--IANS
rv/sn/in
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU