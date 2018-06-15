Foreign exchange reserves rise by $879.5 million to $413 billion: RBI

India's increased by $879.5 million to $413.109 billion in the week to June 8, helped by rise in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.

In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $593.7 million to $412.230 billion.

The reserves had touched a record high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. It had crossed the $400-billion mark for the first time in the week to September 8, 2017, but has since been fluctuating.

In the reporting week, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $875.4 million to $388.391 billion.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $21.189 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights with the (IMF) rose by $1.8 million to $1.499 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $2.3 million to $2.029 billion, the apex bank said.