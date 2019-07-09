Forget Silicon Valley, Indians' permanent residency in Canada rises 51%

With the US making citizenship tougher for immigrants, Canada seems to have opened its arms for Indians. In 2018, more than 39,500 Indian citizens got permanent residency in Canada under the express-entry system — a 51 per cent jump from the 2017 figure.

The Times of India reported on Tuesday that Canada had admitted over 92,000 new permanent-entry residents under its express-entry system in 2018, a rise of 51 per cent over the previous year. In 2017, Canada had admitted nearly 65,500 permanent residents through its express-entry route, of which 40 per cent, or 26,300-odd, were from India. The express-entry scheme is used to manage applications from skilled and qualified workers for permanent residency through three economic immigration programmes.

Express Entry System (EES) is a system used by Canada to manage applications for permanent residency for qualified and skilled workers. Under the express-entry programme, candidates fill an online application and are placed in the express-entry pool and ranked relative to one another based on CRS (comprehensive ranking system). Those clear the cut-off are sent "invitations to apply" for permanent residency.

Canada has emerged as a hot spot for Indian professionals, including IT ones. Technology professionals, who had long considered Silicon Valley their ultimate destination, also are discouraged by the process to get the non-immigrant H1B work visa in the US and are now eyeing Canada as the next best option. Of late, there have been talks of the US planning to revoke the right to work of H1B spouses, resulting in the migration flow turning to Canada.

Canada also has a Global Talent Scheme, which allows Canadian companies to bring on board highly skilled expats within just two weeks. Some of Among Canada’s largest technology companies that have benefitted from the GTS are Ottawa-based Shopify, Terramerra in Vancouver, and Toronto-based financial technology firm Wave. Under the programme, skilled workers can expect their Canada work permits and Canada visa applications processed within two weeks.

The programme was launched as a pilot on June 12, 2017, and it has now been made permanent. The Canadian government wants high-growth companies to bring in the talent they need quickly by cutting processing times for a Canada visa application from six months to just 10 business days. However, a key element of the GTS is that registered employers need to commit to creating jobs for Canadians and transferring knowledge to Canadian workers. The scheme is the most benefical for Indians with a science, technology, engineering or mathematics background.