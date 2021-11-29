Four CPSEs pay Rs 5,155 crore dividend to govt: DIPAM Secretary

The government has received Rs 5,155 crore as tranches from four CPSEs, Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

"Government has respectively received about Rs 4,180 crore and Rs 575 crore from ONGC and BPCL as tranches," Pandey tweeted.

The government has respectively received about Rs 240 crore and Rs 160 crore from SPMCIL and ECGC as tranches, he said in another tweet.

The dividend from these four add up to Rs 5,155 crore.

With this, so far this fiscal Rs 25,376.75 crore has been obtained through dividends from various CPSEs, as per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)