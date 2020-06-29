Freight rates on key routes shoot past pre-lockdown level on diesel hike

After being subdued for several months, freight rates on key trunk routes have gone up by 10-15 per cent (see chart) following a steep hike in diesel prices, surpassing the rates before the lockdown, according to Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT).

The hike in have a direct correlation with the freight rates with fuel as a percentage accounting for more than 65 per cent of the variable operating costs for transporters.





On June 26 both petrol and crossed the Rs 80 mark in Delhi going up by 21 paise and 17 paise, respectively. It was for 19th day in a row with no downward price revision.

“In some of the routes where the demand is strong the increase is as much as 20 per cent,” said SP Singh, senior fellow at IFTRT.

“The manufacturers are panicking as they don’t want inventory pile up and are willing to pay more. First they were not able to produce due to the lockdown. Then they weren’t sure of the demand. Now that demand is picking up gradually, they don’t want to be saddled with stock and are therefore not complaining of high freight rates,” said Singh adding that the diesel price hike has come as a good excuse for many to charge more. This will have an impact on inflation as everyone in the value chain passes on the costs.



“This (hike in diesel price) will not help anyone – neither the transporters, nor the users of the transport services, said Balmalkit Singh, chairman core committee at All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) adding the transporters who were already reeling under intense pressure because of the pandemic and poor economic activity had no option but to pass on the hike. This in turn will make prices of all the staples, essentials and non-essentials firm up and stoke inflation, he said.