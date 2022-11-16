JUST IN
NABARD sanctions Rs 220 cr to Odisha govt for flood protection projects
India has democratised technology to fight poverty, says PM Modi
War, slowdown prompt Tiruppur exporters to explore alternate markets
Cos can earn $460 bn in incremental profit if AI implementation improves
Indian refiners becoming wary of buying Russian oil as EU sanctions loom
India likely to import 64% less soyabean in 2022-23: Industry body SOPA
CM Basavaraj Bommai emphasises cooperation with US in pharma sector
Over 24,600 uncovered villages to get BSNL 4G service by December 2023
Union Agriculture Minister inaugurates M&M's Farm Machinery Plant in MP
Direct tax mop-up to exceed budget target by 25-30 pc: CBDT chief
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
NABARD sanctions Rs 220 cr to Odisha govt for flood protection projects
Business Standard

From UPA govt's CEA to PM Modi's NITI Aayog member: Who is Arvind Virmani?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Virmani's appointment notified on November 15. Here's all you need to know

Topics
Narendra Modi | NITI Ayog | UPA

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Virmani, Former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India
Dr. Arvind Virmani

A PhD in economics from Harvard University, USA, and former Principal Advisor in Planning Commission, senior economist Dr Arvind Virmani has been appointed by the Indian government as a full-time member of the NITI Aayog.

The founder-chairman of the non-profit public policy organisation Foundation for Economic Growth and Welfare, Virmani was appointed as the Chief Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance from 2007 to 2009 during the UPA-1 government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Virmani's appointment notified on November 15.

"The Prime Minister approved the appointment of Shri Arvind Virmani, Founder, Chairman, Foundation for Economic Growth & Welfare as Full-Time Member, NITI Aayog with immediate effect and until further orders, on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog,” the Cabinet Secretariat’s notification read.

NITI Aayog, which replaced the Planning commission in 2014, is government of India's premier think-tank headed by the Prime Minister himself.

Currently, NITI Ayog has three full-time members including Dr V K Saraswat, Professor Ramesh Chand, and Dr V K Paul.

Before this Virmani has served a long career with the Indian government.

From 2013-16, Virmani served as a member of the Reserve Bank of India’s Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy.

He has also served at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Virmani was appointed as the Executive Director by the International Monetary Fund in 2009. His tenure at IMF went on till 2012, in which he represented India (as its Ambassador to IMF), Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Virmani has worked with two previous finance ministers of India, P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee, and now will work with Nirmala Sitharaman the current finance minister of India.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.