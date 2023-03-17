JUST IN
Business Standard

G20 must give more funds to World Bank for Global South: Rockefeller's Shah

The foundation's president says COP21 Pledge of $100 bn from richer nations hasn't been met and is no longer enough

Topics
G20  | World Bank  | Rockefeller

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The president of the Rockefeller Foundation, Rajiv Shah, who is set to visit India on March 18, said that under India's presidency, the G20 nations should consider providing more capital to the World Bank and other multinational development banks. Shah told Business Standard that in order to provide more concessionary funding, the G20 leadership should increase capital in the multinational development finance system.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 16:54 IST

