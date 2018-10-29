Gadkari to lay foundation of Rs 18 bn dry dock at Cochin Shipyard on Tue

Union Minister will lay Tuesday foundation for India's largest Rs 17.99 billion at Cochin Shipyard, a move that will equip to build specialised and technologically advanced large vessels.

The project is expected to be completed by May 2021 and generate employment opportunities for about 2,000 people.

Transport and Gadkari will also lay the foundation stone for three national highway projects in Kerala, costing Rs 15.57 billion.

"Gadkari and Chief Minister will lay the foundation for India's largest at in tomorrow. The will give an impetus to 'Make in India' initiative under Sagarmala and raise India's share in global shipbuilding to 2 per cent," a statement from the said.

India currently occupies 0.66 per cent share in global shipbuilding market.

The commercial ship building industry in India is worth Rs 32 billion and focuses primarily on small-medium sized offshore vessels and cargo/bulk carriers, it said.

At present, has two dry docks, one predominantly used for ship building of size 255m x 43 x 9m and capacity 1,10,000 DWT and the other one for ship repair of size 270 x 45 x 12m and capacity 1,25,000 DWT.

The new Dry Dock is being constructed at a cost of Rs 17.99 billion. It will be 310 m long, 75 m wide, with a depth of 13 m and drought of 9.5 m. The dock will be designed to handle both ship building and repairs.

The statment said the dock will also have a water treatment plant and Green Belt Development. Equipped with this Dry Dock, Cochin Shipyard will be able to build specialised and technologically advanced large vessels like LNG Carriers, drill ships, jack up rigs, large dredgers, aircraft carriers for and high end research vessels.

It will also help make Cochin a one stop maritime hub for all repair needs in South East Asia, the statement said.

The statement said that two 500 capacity passenger vessels built by CSL for Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration will also be launched on the occasion. These vessels will help enhance intra island connectivity.

"Gadkari will also lay the foundation stone for three National Highways projects in Kerala, costing Rs 15.57 billion at an event in Eranholi in Thalassery in Kannur district," it said.

These would include the construction of the 18.6 km, 4 lane Thalassery - Mahe bypass (NH-66) at a cost of Rs 11.81 billion ; construction of 0.78 km, 4-lane near Neeleshwaram town (NH-66) at a cost of Rs 820 million and widening of 46.72 km from Nattukal to ThanavuJn (NH-66) to two lane with paved shoulder at a cost of Rs 2.94 billion.