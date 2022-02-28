Gati-Shakti to improve infra efficiency, reduce logistics costs: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Monday said that PM Gati-Shakti, the government’s digital portal aimed at breaking departmental silos, has a huge role in improving efficiency and reducing the cost of logistics

“ planning, implementation and monitoring will get a new direction from PM Gati-Shakti. This will also bring down the time and cost overrun of the projects,” the prime minister said in a post-budget webinar.

"Even today, cost is considered to be 13-14 per cent of India’s gross domestic product, which is higher than other countries," Modi said.

The government’s Unified Logistic Interface Platform (ULIP) is integrating 24 government departments and 6 ministries to create a single-window logistic platform, leading to reduced costs, he added.

Business Standard had previously reported that Gati-Shakti, or national master plan portal, is currently in a testing phase and a full-fledged launch is likely by March.

The prime minister said that the portal will significantly help Indian exports, and make Indian MSMEs competitive in the global market.

Calling on the industry to use the portal, Modi said that more than 400 data layers are available on the platform now, with information on existing and proposed infrastructure, along with data on forest land and available industrial estate, which will help private players get various clearances at the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage.

“This will also be helpful in reducing your Compliance Burden,” he said.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that Gati-Shakti will be one of the four priorities of the government in 2022-23.

Launched in October, Gati-Shakti aims to bring the data and processes of state governments and key ministries under a single platform.