Gati-Shakti to improve infra efficiency, reduce logistics costs: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Gati Shakti master plan may help cut logistics cost to 8% of GDP
Union Cabinet likely to approve Gati Shakti master plan on Tuesday
Cabinet Committee okays Gati Shakti, top govt panel to monitor progress
Rs 100-trillion Gati Shakti master plan launch likely next month
Gati Shakti Yojana to give tech push for quicker delivery of infra projects
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that PM Gati-Shakti, the government’s digital portal aimed at breaking departmental silos, has a huge role in improving infrastructure efficiency and reducing the cost of logistics
“Infrastructure planning, implementation and monitoring will get a new direction from PM Gati-Shakti. This will also bring down the time and cost overrun of the projects,” the prime minister said in a post-budget webinar.
"Even today, logistics cost is considered to be 13-14 per cent of India’s gross domestic product, which is higher than other countries," Modi said.
The government’s Unified Logistic Interface Platform (ULIP) is integrating 24 government departments and 6 ministries to create a single-window logistic platform, leading to reduced costs, he added.
Business Standard had previously reported that Gati-Shakti, or national master plan portal, is currently in a testing phase and a full-fledged launch is likely by March.
The prime minister said that the portal will significantly help Indian exports, and make Indian MSMEs competitive in the global market.
Calling on the industry to use the portal, Modi said that more than 400 data layers are available on the platform now, with information on existing and proposed infrastructure, along with data on forest land and available industrial estate, which will help private players get various clearances at the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage.
“This will also be helpful in reducing your Compliance Burden,” he said.
In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that Gati-Shakti will be one of the four priorities of the government in 2022-23.
Launched in October, Gati-Shakti aims to bring the data and processes of state governments and key infrastructure ministries under a single platform.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU