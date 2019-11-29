GDP growth slows to 4.5% in Q2 as manufacturing, services disappoint

Economic growth at 4.5 per cent in the September quarter has been the lowest in more than six years.

In the first quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) growth was 5 per cent. Two successive quarters of below 5 per cent growth have cast a shadow on the economy’s performance in the financial year.

Worse, nominal GDP growth slipped to 6.1 per cent, the lowest in nearly two decades. Growth in government revenues and middle class salaries is largely in line with nominal GDP growth.

Manufacturing activity contracted by 1 per cent in Q2, pulling down growth sharply. Similarly, growth in investment (gross fixed capital formation), at a mere 1 per cent, was slowest since the December 2014 quarter. Though tax cuts for companies would help in reviving investment, the investment rate in Q2 stood at 27.6 per cent, the lowest in 11 quarters.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed concern over the economic situation the data shows.

“This is clearly unexpected and the aspirations of the people are that the country grows at 8-9 per cent per annum,” he said at an event here.

Nominal GDP growth is now below the rate at which the government borrows to finance its deficit, at 6.5 per cent. This is quite a serious blow to the economy, experts said.

“This would mean that the debt burden on the government will rise. More importantly, the economy growing slower than the borrowing rate would dent the incentives that investors base their decisions on,” Arjun Jayadev, professor of economics at s Premji University, told Business Standard.

Even as the services sector, led by finance, propped up the growth number, its growth at 6.7 per cent was the lowest since March 2014 (excluding construction).

But spending by the government, facilitated by the rollout of funds after the Union Budget was presented on July 5, helped growth. Government consumption expenditure grew by 15.6 per cent.

Private consumer spending (by households and businesses) grew by 5 per cent year-on-year, improving slightly from the previous quarter.

Experts said though a rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy meeting seemed a certainty now, green shoots were hard to find, and they worry further growth spiralling down could not be ruled out, unless there is a boost from the fiscal side.

“The slowdown has deepened and is now expected to remain more extended than previously anticipated. Optimism levels of businesses and consumers have fallen,” said Arun Singh, lead economist at Dun and Bradstreet India.

Several economists echoed this view.

“The data shows that economy is passing through a declining growth momentum and there is no easy way out. The current domestic and global macro environment and the government will have to do some heavy lifting to support growth,” said Sunil Kumar Sinha, India Ratings.

While corporate tax cuts would dent government revenues, enhanced divestment and dividend from state-owned enterprises could help the government—to some extent—to boost public spending.

Among sectors, though construction activity is likely to have picked up, with a slight uptick to 3.3 per cent growth in Q2, compared to 2 per cent in Q1, the growth has not rebounded to near-10 per cent.

“Aggressive asset sales and reforms will give the government some fiscal space to incur counter-cyclical fiscal policies to boost growth without widening the fiscal deficit,” Rumki Majumdar, economist at Deloitte, said.