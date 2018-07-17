Ghost of loans returns to haunt some of the debt-ridden Indian states

Some of the debt-ridden states are likely to face redemption pressure on account of maturity of market loans starting this financial year. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its publication, State Finances: A Study of Budgets, pointed out that redemption pressure on state loans will start rising from 2018-19 and reach a peak in 2026-27.

According to the RBI data, at the end of March 2018, 67.2 per cent of the outstanding state development loans (SDLs) were in the residual maturity bucket of five years and above. About 16.7 per cent of the outstanding SDLs will mature ...