JUST IN
Government approves 22nd tranche of electoral bonds; sale from October 1-10
IT industry logged 25% attrition in FY22, trend to continue: Report
Centre extends deadline for mandatory six airbags in cars to Oct 1, 2023
PM to inaugurate world's first CNG terminal in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
PLI for IT hardware: Draft proposes raising financial outlay by 2.5 times
GIFT city-based lessors likely to lease out 60-odd aircraft by March 2023
India signs deal with Armenia for export of missiles, weapon systems
India eyes $550 million incentives to woo companies like Apple, Dell
Sebi to allow confidential pre-filing of IPO documents in Sept 30 meet
India's CAD may have breached 3% of GDP in Q1 on surge in imports
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
IT industry logged 25% attrition in FY22, trend to continue: Report
Business Standard

Government approves 22nd tranche of electoral bonds; sale from October 1-10

Ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the government on Thursday approved issuance of 22nd tranche of electoral bonds that will open for sale on October 1

Topics
Economic policy | finance | Gujarat elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the government on Thursday approved issuance of 22nd tranche of electoral bonds that will open for sale on October 1.

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

State Bank of India (SBI), in the 22nd phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorised branches from October 1-10, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The authorised SBI branches include those in Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, and Mumbai.

Assembly election dates for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are likely to be announced in few weeks.

The 21st tranche of bond sales took place from July 1-10, 2022. Sale of the first batch of electoral bonds happened from March 1-10, 2018.

SBI is the only authorised bank to issue electoral bonds.

An electoral bond will be valid for 15 days from the date of issuance. No payment would be made to any political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period, the statement said.

Electoral bonds can be purchased by Indian citizens or entities incorporated or established in the country.

Registered political parties that have secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last Lok Sabha or legislative assembly election are eligible to receive funding through electoral bonds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Economic policy

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 15:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.