Government offers 32 areas in latest small oil, gas field auction

India on Thursday launched its third auction of small discovered fields offering 32 contract areas with 75 discoveries, said Anand Gupta, additional director general of the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons.

Of the 75 discoveries 54 are in shallow water, 2 in deepwater and 19 are on land, Gupta said.

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, wants to quickly monetise is resources.

In the previous two rounds India awarded 54 contract areas.

