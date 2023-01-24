JUST IN
Govt to hold separate consultation next month on PIB fact-check rules
Govt allows fertiliser entities to file bill of entries for urea imports

A bill of entry is a legal document filed by importers or customs clearance agents on or before the arrival of imported goods

Topics
Fertiliser | Urea | fertiliser companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

urea
Photo: Shutterstock

Fertiliser marketing entities (FME), authorised by the government, have been allowed to file bill of entries at Indian ports for import of urea for agriculture purpose on government account, according to a notification of the commerce ministry issued on Tuesday.

This new provision was added in the import policy condition of urea.

A bill of entry is a legal document filed by importers or customs clearance agents on or before the arrival of imported goods.

"FMEs, authorised by the department of fertilisers, have been allowed to file bill of entries at Indian ports for import of urea (for agriculture purpose) on government account," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in notification.

Read our full coverage on Fertiliser

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 22:54 IST

