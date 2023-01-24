Govt allows fertiliser entities to file bill of entries for urea imports

-
ALSO READ
Centre tells fertiliser companies, states to promote Nano urea use
Cabinet hikes ethanol prices, approves subsidy for non-urea fertilisers
India imports 4.61 mn tonnes of urea in April-November this fiscal
14 urea plants get time till March to meet new energy norms: Govt sources
Unproductive fertiliser policy
-
Fertiliser marketing entities (FME), authorised by the government, have been allowed to file bill of entries at Indian ports for import of urea for agriculture purpose on government account, according to a notification of the commerce ministry issued on Tuesday.
This new provision was added in the import policy condition of urea.
A bill of entry is a legal document filed by importers or customs clearance agents on or before the arrival of imported goods.
"FMEs, authorised by the department of fertilisers, have been allowed to file bill of entries at Indian ports for import of urea (for agriculture purpose) on government account," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in notification.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 22:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU