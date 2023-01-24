FinMin meets private sector bankers, reviews progress of flagship schemes

-
ALSO READ
Financial inclusion major step towards inclusive growth: FM Sitharaman
RBI's March financial inclusion index shows growth in all segments
The rationale behind Indian companies needing their own 5G networks
3,000 CISF posts at airports abolished; pvt security guards inducted
Q1 results: Private banks' net profit rises 47% on fall in provisions
-
The finance ministry on Tuesday held a meeting with private sector lenders to review progress made by them under the flagship financial inclusion and social security schemes.
"Dr. Vivek Joshi, Secretary DFS chaired a meeting today with the representatives of Private Sector Banks, Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks to review the progress made by them under various Financial Inclusion initiatives (PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY, PM SVANidhi, etc.)," Department of Financial Services said in a tweet.
Last week, Joshi met heads of public sector banks and urged them to achieve targets under various schemes for current financial year.
During the meeting, progress of various social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri MUDRA and Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi), and Agri credit etc, were reviewed.
Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has already been requested to expedite the Consumer Service Rating for all Scheduled Commercial Banks to gauge the consumer expectation and enable banks to raise their standards of services delivery to every segment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 21:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU