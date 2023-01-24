JUST IN
Business Standard

FinMin meets private sector bankers, reviews progress of flagship schemes

Last week, Joshi met heads of public sector banks and urged them to achieve targets under various schemes for current financial year

Topics
Finance Ministry | private sector banks | social security

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
Photo: Shutterstock

The finance ministry on Tuesday held a meeting with private sector lenders to review progress made by them under the flagship financial inclusion and social security schemes.

"Dr. Vivek Joshi, Secretary DFS chaired a meeting today with the representatives of Private Sector Banks, Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks to review the progress made by them under various Financial Inclusion initiatives (PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY, PM SVANidhi, etc.)," Department of Financial Services said in a tweet.

Last week, Joshi met heads of public sector banks and urged them to achieve targets under various schemes for current financial year.

During the meeting, progress of various social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri MUDRA and Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi), and Agri credit etc, were reviewed.

Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has already been requested to expedite the Consumer Service Rating for all Scheduled Commercial Banks to gauge the consumer expectation and enable banks to raise their standards of services delivery to every segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 21:24 IST

`
