Govt encourages startups, pvt sector to participate in Gaganyaan programme

-
ALSO READ
ISRO chief calls on Jitendra Singh, discusses Gaganyaan programme
Testing of cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan programme successful: ISRO
Two unmanned missions to be launched before flying Gaganyaan: Minister
Tech firm MFine helps people monitor blood pressure, glucose on smartphones
Chinese astronauts on six-month mission enter space station after launch
-
The Centre is encouraging the private sector and startups for realisation of India's ambitious human space mission, said Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.
To a question raised in the Lok Sabha on the status of India's human space mission -- Gaganyaan -- Singh on Wednesday said: 'The government is encouraging the private sector and startups for various Gaganyaan activities such as hardware realisation, components supply, health monitoring devices, Virtual reality simulators, etc.'
On the current status of the Gaganyaan project he said an astronaut training facility has been commissioned in Bengaluru. Training activities are progressing well there.
The design of all systems and subsystems for Gaganyaan has been completed. Realisation of the same is in different stages of progress.
Long duration qualification test of the human rated cryogenic engine and first phase testing of human rated VIKAS Engine have been completed. The first phase of the demonstration tests for Gaganyaan service module propulsion system has also been completed, Singh said.
According to him, the proof of concept demonstration for a ground network with service providers has been completed. The construction of an integration facility for Orbital module preparation is nearing completion.
'The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), Contracts and Implementation Arrangements (IA) related activities with both national and international agencies are progressing well. The design of various human centric products has been completed and various prototypes are under realisation,' he said.
Further the receipt of Gaganyaan deliverables against contracts with Glavkosmos, Russia and CNES, France have commenced.
The roles and responsibility for crew recovery operations and rehearsals finalised. Detailed operational requirements for nominal missions scenarios are worked out.
'The activities related to development of microgravity experiments have commenced. The conceptual design for experiments is under review,' Singh said.
--IANS
vj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU