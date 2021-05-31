Govt gives approval to four firms under PLI scheme for bulk drugs

-
ALSO READ
PLI scheme: Lava seeks to reboot with first locally made smartphone
Manufacturing to get $520-billion PLI push in next 5 years: PM Modi
White goods, solar modules get Rs 10,738 crore worth of PLI push
Cabinet approves over Rs 12,000-crore PLI scheme for telecom sector
Mobile device makers press for 2021 as zero year under PLI scheme
-
The government has given approval to four waitlisted firms under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs, an official statement said on Monday.
The Department of Pharmaceuticals had launched the PLI scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical bulk drugs -- Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/ Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).
It envisages setting up greenfield plants in four different target segments with a total outlay of Rs 6,940 crore for the period 2020-21 to 2029-30.
All the 215 applications received for the 36 products spread across the four target segments were considered and appraised and selected participants duly informed, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.
Now, four waitlisted applicants who are otherwise eligible have been approved against slots vacated by withdrawal by companies which had earlier been granted approvals, the ministry said.
The companies which have been given approval are -- Solara Active Pharma Science Ltd, Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd, Dhatri Lab Pvt Ltd and Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd.
The products for which approval has been given are -- 1,1 Cyclohexane Diacetic Acid, Meropenem, Ritonavir and Levofloxacin, the statement said.
"With this, a total of 46 applications with committed investment of Rs 5,355.44 crore and expected employment generation of about 11,210 have been approved by the government so far under the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs," the ministry said.
Setting up of these plants will make the country self-reliant to a large extent in respect of these bulk drugs, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU