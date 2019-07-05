Telcos, not Trai or govt, will decide spectrum price: Trai chief R S Sharma

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is studying the comments of the Digital Communications Commission (earlier Telecom Commission) before sending its review on the reserve price and quantum of spectrum to be sold in the upcoming auctions. “We would refer our comments back as soon as possible,” Trai Chairman R S Sharma told Business Standard in an interview on Thursday.

He declined to indicate what his review decision would be on spectrum pricing in the backdrop of Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad making a statement in Parliament that the telecom ...