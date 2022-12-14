JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt intends to promote freshwater fishing: Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar

Minister for Fisheries Nilkanth Halarnkar on Wednesday said that the government intends to promote freshwater fishing to increase the fish production and to fulfill the demand of fish in the state

IANS  |  Panaji 

Minister for Fisheries Nilkanth Halarnkar on Wednesday said that the government intends to promote freshwater fishing to increase the fish production and to fulfill the demand of fish in the state.

Halarnkar was speaking to reporters after releasing fish fingerlings in two reservoirs, situated in North Goa.

"People should come forward to do harvesting of freshwater fishing through cage culture in a technical way. We intend to promote freshwater fishing to increase the fish production and to fulfill the demand of fish in the State" he said.

"Stocking of fingerlings is the mainstay of reservoir fisheries development, which will facilitate fish production on a sustainable basis. Auto stocking is not possible and requires a regular stocking programme to use the productive potential of the water body," he said.

He also acquainted himself with the Ornamental fish productivity cultivated in the farm and directed to keep and sell more types of ornamental fish.

According to sources, every year the department of Fisheries stocks fish fingerlings in reservoirs.

The state is known for its seafood, which is sought by the eight million plus tourists who visit Goa every year.

Overkill of fish for export and to cater to the hospitality industry in the tourism-oriented state as well as rising sea temperatures has resulted in a fish famine of sorts in the waters off Goa, driving prices of locally consumed staple fish through the roof.

--IANS

sbk/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 18:24 IST

