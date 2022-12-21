Over 400 retailers to showcase products at Jaipur Jewellery Show

JUST IN
Topics
Jaipur | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Gold, Jewelry, Shop, Sales
Photo: Reuters

More than 400 jewellery retailers are expected to showcase their products at the annual Jaipur Jewellery Show (JJS) to be held here from December 23-26, organisers said.

The annual event will be based on 'Emerald...Timeless Elegance' theme.

The show will have around 900 booths this year and it will see participation of eminent jewellers of the country. Over 400 top retailers have already confirmed their participation in the show, JJS Chairperson Vimal Chand Surana said.

It is a B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-customer) show which will be held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura.

JJS Secretary Rajiv Jain said that All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) board of directors have been invited for the event.

GJC is a national trade federation for the promotion and growth of the trade in gems and jewellery pan-India.

Jewellery retailers will also get an opportunity to select items from a large number of booths at the show. "Their presence will give an opportunity for expert interaction with the exhibitors on issues related to the gems and jewellery sector," he said.

"The show has become an important event with over 35,000 domestic and foreign visitors coming for the event. These visitors will get the opportunity to witness the latest and the finest of what the gems and jewellery industry has to offer," he added.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 18:19 IST

