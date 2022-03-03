Govt issues draft rules for vehicle fitness certificates, registration

-
Vehicles will have to display validity of fitness certificate and registration mark in a prescribed manner, as per a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday.
The ministry, in a statement, said in case of heavy goods / passenger vehicles, medium goods/passenger vehicles and light motor vehicles, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the windscreen.
In case of auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, e-carts and quadricycles too it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the windscreen, if fitted.
For motorcycles, it shall be displayed on a conspicuous part of the vehicle.
According to the notification, vehicles will have to display the information in yellow colour on blue background in type Arial bold script.
