Spotlight on innovation in non-solar areas in emerging green energy sector
Business Standard

Centre likely to raise authorised fund in NSFDC by Rs 1,000 crore

The Department of Social Justice, the nodal authority, has floated a draft cabinet note for inter-ministerial consultation

Topics
Capital Float | indian government | Union Cabinet

Nikesh Singh  |  New Delhi 

Venture capital
The center has allocated Rs 50 crore for FY23 in the budget, which would not be successful unless the authorised share capital is raised

The Centre is contemplating increasing authorised share capital of the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) by Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 Crore.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 19:24 IST

