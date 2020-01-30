Govt messed up control mechanisms: B N Srikrishna on Data Protection Bill

Former Supreme Court judge and the prime architect of India’s privacy bill, Justice B N Srikrishna, flayed the government for the changes made to the Personal Data Protection Bill. The Bill was created by a committee, headed by Justice Srikrishna, and had been Cabinet-approved after which it was tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Justice Srikrishna told Pavan Lall the changes made were unconstitutional. What changes to the Bill do you disapprove of? They have messed up the control mechanisms that relate to the access of the data of a person which should instead have been laid down by ...