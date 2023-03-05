JUST IN
Bank of Ceylon, SBI, Indian Bank talk benefit of rupee trade in Colombo
Business Standard

Govt to set up more 'technology centres' for growth of MSMEs: Minister

Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said the central govt will increase the number of technology centres to provide tools, trained personnel and consultancy to MSMEs for stimulating growth

Topics
MSME sector

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

manufacturing, MSMEs

Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma on Sunday said the central government will increase the number of technology centres to provide tools, trained personnel and consultancy to MSMEs for stimulating growth of industries.

Verma, the union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), inaugurated a two-day 'MSME Technology Centers Conclave' here, and highlighted the crucial role played by the sector during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The MSME sector plays a major role in the development of manufacturing as well as services and contributes significantly to the growth of the Indian economy. MSMEs also generate the largest employment after the agriculture sector," he said.

The technology centres, set up countrywide by the Ministry of MSME, offer stimulus for growth and integrated development of industries by way of providing quality tools, trained personnel and consultancy, Verma said.

"The ministry is in the process of setting up more such technology centres across the country to cater to increasing technological needs of the MSME sector owing to competitiveness in the global market," he said.

Such centres will also fulfil the MSME sector's demand for skilled manpower to become competitive globally and self-reliant in the domestic market, the minister said.

The two-day conclave is organised to showcase the strength of these technology centres and hand-hold MSMEs of the northeastern region.

In these facilities, modern technology, machinery, testing equipment and various services are offered to MSMEs at a very competitive price, Verma said.

"The ministry has been investing periodically to upgrade these centres by introducing the latest technologies such as 3D printing, CAD/CAM, CNC machines, vacuum heat treatment, robotics and process automation," he added.

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 23:13 IST

