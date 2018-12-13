Govt owes cash-strapped Air India Rs 10 bn: Jayant Sinha tells Lok Sabha

The government owes cash-strapped Rs 10 billion, Parliament was informed Thursday.

In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for said there is an outstanding amount of Rs 10 billion receivable by Limited for Special Extra Section Flight (SESF) flights from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Regular follow-ups for the same are made by and the Ministry of and normally such dues are cleared from time to time," he said.

Air India (Al) operates SESF with B747-400 aircraft for the president, vice president, and the prime minister. The costs on account of these flights are reimbursed to Al by the respective ministries.