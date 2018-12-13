JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

No plan to change current FDI policy in multi-brand retail trade: DIPP Secy
Business Standard

Govt owes cash-strapped Air India Rs 10 bn: Jayant Sinha tells Lok Sabha

Air India operates SESF with B747-400 aircraft for the president, vice president, and the prime minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India
Photo: Shutterstock

The government owes cash-strapped Air India Rs 10 billion, Parliament was informed Thursday.

In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said there is an outstanding amount of Rs 10 billion receivable by Air India Limited for Special Extra Section Flight (SESF) flights from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Regular follow-ups for the same are made by Air India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and normally such dues are cleared from time to time," he said.

Air India (Al) operates SESF with B747-400 aircraft for the president, vice president, and the prime minister. The costs on account of these flights are reimbursed to Al by the respective ministries.
First Published: Thu, December 13 2018. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements