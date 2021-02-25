Govt promoting bamboo plantation to boost farmers' income: Narendra Tomar

Agriculture Minister on Thursday said the government is promoting bamboo plantation as it can help boost farmers' income.

The minister virtually addressed the inaugural session of 'National Consultation on Opportunities and Challenges for Bamboo in India'.

The two-day event on the bamboo sector is jointly organised by National Bamboo Mission, Niti Aayog and Invest India, according to an official statement.

Tomar said the "government is putting in due diligence in developing the bamboo sector since it is evident that it can be a key crop to double farmers' income, increase employment opportunities and improve the livelihood of the people, especially in the North East region".

The minister emphasised the formation of FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) to encourage small and marginal for taking up the bamboo plantation. He urged the states to send proposals for the formation of FPOs in the bamboo sector.

As it is very difficult to identify the species and quality of bamboo at the seedling stage, the minister appreciated the 'National Bamboo Mission' for preparing the guidelines for accreditation of nurseries and certification of planting material.

"States are now in the process of accrediting nurseries and details are available in the public domain to guide and industry as to where they can get good planting material," he added.

Tomar said bamboos have been planted in an area of 15,000 hectares in the last three years.

The agriculture minister noted that the government will promote the use of bamboo in premium eco-tourism destinations, modern buildings and resorts.

He also said the use of bamboo will be encouraged in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Rural for which the Ministry of Rural Development has prepared the necessary models.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)