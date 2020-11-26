Govt plan to set up bio-gas plants will boost bamboo production: IBF

-
The government's plan to set up 5,000 compressed bio-gas plants by 2023-24 would give a boost to the country's bamboo production and promote the industry as the commodity can be used to produce the gas, according to IBF.
India Bamboo Forum (IBF) Chairman and former union minister Suresh Prabhu said he would work with all the stakeholders across the bamboo value chain including farmers, harvesters, and entrepreneurs so that they can access the benefits of the government's plan.
The process of generating compressed bio-gas (CBG) from biomass like bamboo and any agriculture waste is a two-step procedure wherein the waste is treated with a special bacterial solution, which generates a gas, which is then cleaned and compressed for use as fuel in vehicles.
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that India will see an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in setting up 5,000 plants that will produce gas from bio and crop wastes by 2023-24.
IBF founder member Pasha Patel said the forum proposes to launch a massive bamboo plantation drive throughout the country to ensure that the farming community get its rightful share of this market.
Sanjeev Karpe, IBF founder member and Director, Konkan Bamboo and Cane Development Centre (KONBAC) said the government's plan has the potential to provide a much-needed impetus to the bamboo industry as the announcement would further encourage farmers to cultivate the commodity.
"This decision of setting up 5,000 CBG plants can create sustainable market for more that 35 lakh acres of bamboo plantation. The gas produced at CBG plants can be used as fuel to power automobiles. Biofuels have the potential to reduce fuel import bill by Rs 1 lakh crore," he said in a statement.
In October, Prabhu launched the forum with an aim to give boost to the bamboo sector by promoting entrepreneurship, research, and trade of high quality bamboo products in a sustainable manner.
