Govt removes export curbs on N-95 masks to promote outbound shipments

The government on Tuesday removed export curbs on N-95 masks, to promote outbound shipments of the product.
"The export policy of N-95/FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from restricted to free category, making all types of masks freely exportable," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
In August, a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units was fixed for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licences to eligible applicants.
