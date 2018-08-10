Govt's financial advisors going on a US study tour next week, all of them

Next week, the government of India could be without a single financial advisor. All of them, about 32 across various ministries and departments, are headed for a week-and-a-half-long training to Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy in North Carolina, United States, and then at the Duke campus in Washington DC.

Business Standard has reviewed the itinerary of the programme, from August 13-21. A senior government official has confirmed that the programme will be attended by all serving financial advisors to the Government of India. The sessions in Duke-Sanford ...