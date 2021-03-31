JUST IN
Govt to borrow Rs 7.24 trillion from market in six months: Finance Ministry

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's federal government will borrow 7.24 trillion rupees ($98.95 billion)from the market in the first six months of the next financial year that starts on April 1, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The borrowings in the first half of the next fiscal year will be about 60% of the 12.05 trillion rupees' borrowing target for the whole fiscal year, Tarun Bajaj, economic affairs secretary at the Ministry of Finance said at a virtual briefing.

The net borrowings during the next fiscal year will be about 9.37 trillion rupees, the official said.

He said the government had borrowed a record 13.71 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year.

($1 = 73.1710 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Gareth Jones)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 31 2021. 19:41 IST

