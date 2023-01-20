JUST IN
'India's G20 presidency comes at a crucial time', says WEF's Klaus Schwab
WHO hail India's G20 Presidency; say it should be a beacon for others
Sebi opts for principles-backed approach on ESG ratings, says report
As wealth inequality grows, is it time for an Indian inheritance tax?
2023 to be tough on trade as global economies will slow down: GTRI to Govt
Kerala FM Balagopal seeks inputs to revitalise state's sagging economy
World Economic Forum: India, UAE discusses non-oil trade in rupees
Union Budget 2023: MSME sector seeks access to credit at affordable rates
Why PM Modi can shrug off Rahul Gandhi's populist challenge, for now
Over 28% rural households covered under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Jharkhand
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
EPFO adds I.6 mn net subscribers in November 2022: Labour Ministry
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt to extend export scheme benefits to green hydrogen fuel manufacturers

The country aims for annual production of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen and hopes to provide at least 10% of global demand by 2030

Topics
hydrogen fuel | hydrogen

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

green hydrogen
"If green hydrogen is exported by Indian manufacturers, covering such exports under RoDTEP will not be an issue," the official added

By Shivangi Acharya

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will extend export benefits under a key scheme to domestic green hydrogen fuel manufacturers, two government officials said, as the Asian nation aims to become a global supplier of the clean fuel.

The Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme, designed to offer refunds against some local levies to exporters, will be extended to green hydrogen once exports start, both officials, who did not want to be named as those discussions are private, told Reuters on Friday.

The ministries of renewable energy and trade did not respond to queries sent by Reuters.

One of the world's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, India has approved a $2.11 billion incentive plan to boost local production and encourage use of green hydrogen. The move is targeted to help the country achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

The country aims for annual production of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen and hopes to provide at least 10% of global demand by 2030.

In December, ammonia and methanol, the transportable forms of hydrogen, were also included in the list of fuel sources that would get export incentives, though India is a net importer of those.

The same dispensation would also apply to other green forms of fuel generated using renewable energy, one of the government officials said.

"If green hydrogen is exported by Indian manufacturers, covering such exports under RoDTEP will not be an issue," the official added.

Plans to supply green hydrogen globally prompted the federal renewable energy ministry to seek its inclusion in the country's export promotion scheme managed by the trade ministry, the second official added.

 

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Additional reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on hydrogen fuel

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 18:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.