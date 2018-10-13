Govt to form national trade portal to cut logistics cost: Commerce jt secy

The union ministry of commerce and industry is in the process of forming a national trade portal to lower logistics cost and link all stakeholders in domestic and import trade, joint secretary to the ministry Keshawva Chandra has said.
At a workshop on 'Indian textile sector-competitive analysis and way forward for free trade agreements (FTAs),' held here Friday, he said the portal would include online certificate system since there were 88 government entities delaying the process of certification.ALSO READ: Despite concerns, commerce ministry may continue to back RCEP talks
Also, he discussed about the problems the textile industry was facing.
In her address, trade advisor to the union ministry of textiles Aditi Rout said the FTAs were not a panacea to boost exports 63 per cent of which were going to markets without the FTA.
Earlier, an expert on international trade and advisor to the Indian Texpreneurs Federation Sudhakar Kature said the way forward was to seek better market access during the ongoing negotiations on FTA the ministry initiated with European Union, Russia, Canada and other countries.ALSO READ: Commerce ministry proposes limits on royalty payments for tech transfer
Another important aspect was to arrive at mutually recognised agreements with major export markets to combat the impact of non-tariff barriers which were imposed on account of quality, human protection and labelling, he said.
The workshop was organised by the Indian Texpreneurs Federation.
