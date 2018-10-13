Govt to form national trade portal to cut logistics cost: Commerce jt secy

The union ministry of commerce and industry is in the process of forming a to lower logistics cost and link all stakeholders in domestic and import trade, joint secretary to the ministry Keshawva Chandra has said.

At a workshop on 'Indian textile sector-competitive analysis and way forward for free trade agreements (FTAs),' held here Friday, he said the portal would include online certificate system since there were 88 government entities delaying the process of certification.

Also, he discussed about the problems the textile industry was facing.

In her address, trade advisor to the union ministry of textiles Aditi Rout said the FTAs were not a panacea to boost exports 63 per cent of which were going to markets without the

Earlier, an expert on and advisor to the Indian Texpreneurs Federation Sudhakar Kature said the way forward was to seek better market access during the ongoing negotiations on the ministry initiated with European Union, Russia, Canada and other countries.

Another important aspect was to arrive at mutually recognised agreements with major export markets to combat the impact of non-tariff barriers which were imposed on account of quality, human protection and labelling, he said.

The workshop was organised by the Indian Texpreneurs Federation.