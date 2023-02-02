Green bonds, SLBs, MDBs in focus at G20 meet on sustainable finance

Raising funds through green bonds, sustainability-linked (SLBs) and other such instruments for development projects was discussed on the first day of the meeting in Guwahati on Thursday.

The delegates deliberated on raising the size of blended finance, and stressed on the importance of multilateral development banks to deal with growing climate change impacts.

Meanwhile, the first G 20 Education Working Group meeting ended in Chennai with member countries resolving to collaborate with universities across the globe to enhance technology-enabled learning.

