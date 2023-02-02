JUST IN
Over 50% taxpayers may shift to new tax regime: Revenue secretary
Green bonds, SLBs, MDBs in focus at G20 meet on sustainable finance

The delegates deliberated on raising the size of blended finance, and stressed on the importance of multilateral development banks to deal with growing climate change impacts

Topics
G20  | Bonds | Green bonds

Press Trust of India 

Green bonds

Raising funds through green bonds, sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) and other such instruments for development projects was discussed on the first day of the G20 meeting in Guwahati on Thursday.

The delegates deliberated on raising the size of blended finance, and stressed on the importance of multilateral development banks to deal with growing climate change impacts.

Meanwhile, the first G 20 Education Working Group meeting ended in Chennai with member countries resolving to collaborate with universities across the globe to enhance technology-enabled learning.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 22:41 IST

