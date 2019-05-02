Economy appears to have slowed down in FY19, says Finance Ministry report

India’s economy appears to have slowed down slightly in 2018-19 fiscal year, a report, published on Wednesday, said. The reasons for this slowdown includes factors like declining growth of private consumption, a weak increase in fixed investment and muted exports, said the report, titled ‘Monthly Economic Report’ for March 2019. It was released by the Department of Economic Affairs.

“The is the fastest growing major economy and is projected to grow faster in the coming years. However, India’s economy appears to have slowed down slightly in 2018-19,” the report stated.

“On the supply side, the challenge is to reverse the slowdown in growth of agriculture sector and sustain the growth in industry,” the report stated, clearly admitting the extent of farm sector slowdown. The report comes at a time when the opposition is constantly attacking Prime Minister on in campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The report also stated that retail inflation was showing signs of going up. “The room for monetary easing has been created by low inflation in 2018-19, although it has started to inch up in last few months of the year,” it said. The report added that the real effective exchange rate had appreciated in Q4 of 2018-19 and could pose a challenge to the revival of exports in the near future.

On a positive note, the as ratio to is set to fall in January-March quarter of 2018-19, which will limit the leakage of growth impulse from the economy. India seems set to achieve its target of 3 per cent fiscal deficit, but an increase in foreign exchange reserves in Q4 of 2018-19 on account of improvement in trade balance has increased the import cover for the economy.

India’s (GDP) grew at a six-quarter low of 6.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2018-19 due to subdued expansion in agriculture, manufacturing and government expenditure, according to official data. However, investment activity continued to grow at a healthy pace.

The government has also lowered its estimate of economic growth for the first and second quarter of the current financial year to 8 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, from its earlier estimate of 8.2 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively.

As a result, the forecast for the full year’s growth has been revised downwards to the lowest at 7 per cent in FY19 due to lacklustre growth in farm, mining and some services such trade, hotels and transport. Because of high growth in Q1, manufacturing is projected to show higher growth this year compared to the previous years.

These numbers suggest that the Central Statistics Office expects the economy to grow marginally lower at 6.5 per cent in Q4FY19.