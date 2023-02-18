GST Council reduces tax on liquid jaggery, pencil sharpeners: FM Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
-
GST Council on Saturday reduced the Goods and Service Tax on liquid jaggery, pencil sharpeners, and certain tracking devices, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Briefing media after the 49th meeting of the GST Council, the minister also informed that reports of the GoM (Group of Ministers) on checking tax evasion by pan masala and gutkha industry, and on Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals (GSTATs), have been taken on board.
She further said all the GST compensation dues will be cleared, including Rs 16,982 crore for the month of June.
The finance minister further said the GST Council has decided to rationalise late fees on filing of annual GST returns after the due date.
Finance ministers of states and UTs (with legislature) and senior officials of Union Government and states participated in the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 17:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU