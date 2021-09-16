GST Council: Kerala to oppose move to increase tax on coconut oil

-
ALSO READ
Coconut oil in less than 1-litre bottle may soon attract 18% GST
GST Council to meet on Sept 17, to review rate on Covid essentials
Finance ministry to issue appreciation certificates to 54,439 GST payers
After the GST cut
How LDF's handling of three crises could shape the poll narrative in Kerala
-
Kerala will oppose the move to increase the tax on coconut oil as it will affect the interests of the people of the state, official sources said here on Thursday.
State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who has already reached Lucknow to attend the GST council meeting commencing on Friday, will raise the matter in the meeting to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, they said.
The sources said that there was a move in the GST council to increase the tax of coconut oil from the present 5 per cent to 18 per cent.
According to them, a hike in the tax on coconut oil will pave the way for the rise in prices of coconut oil, which is the major edible oil item in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Sources said Kerala will strongly oppose in the GST council its move to increase the tax of the coconut oil as it is against the interest of the people of the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU