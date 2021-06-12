GST Council slashes tax rate on black fungus drug, other Covid essentials

-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced series of GST relief measures for Covid-19 relief essentials, including black fungus medicine. However, the Council agreed to stick to 5% GST on vaccines.
In its 44th meeting on Saturday, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, approved all recommendations of GoM on rate rationalisation.
The GoM, set up by the Council on May 28, was mandated to look at tax exemption and concessions on various Covid items including vaccines, drugs, and equipment.
GST on ambulances has been reduced to 12% from current 28%. GST Council slashed tax rate from 12% to 5% on medical grade oxygen, BiPaP machines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, pulse oximeter. "Today's meeting was a single-agenda meeting on the Group of Ministers which was constituted in last GST Council meeting to come up with recommendations on tax relief for Covid-19 essentials," said Finance minister.
"5% GST on vaccines will stay. The Centre will buy the 75% vaccine as announced and will pay its GST too. But 70% of income from GST will be shared with states," added Sitharaman.
“GST Council approved rate reduction for Remdesivir from 12% to 5%; nil tax on Tocilizumab, black fungus drug Amphotericin-B," she said at a press conference in New Delhi.
"GST on electric furnaces and temperature checking equipment brought down to 5% and on ambulances to 12%. These rates will be valid till September as against August end recommended by the GoM," said Sitharaman on the outcome of 44th GST Council meet.
GST Council has approved a reduction in rate for Remdesivir from 12% to 5%. No tax on Tocilizumab, Amphotericin B medicines. GST rates on the specified items being used in COVID19 relief and management till 30th September 2021 pic.twitter.com/uP8DPqrooI— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021
GST rates have been decided for 4 categories of products- medicines, oxygen, oxygen-generation equipment, testing kits and other machines and other Covid-related relief material, she said.
