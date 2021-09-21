GST panel to consider giving waiver on one day interest, late fee

-
As some taxpayers faced difficulties in filing GST return on Monday, the tax department on Tuesday said the IT grievance redressal committee would consider giving interest and late fee waiver.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a tweet said a few taxpayers have reportedly faced difficulty in updation of Electronic Cash Ledger on September 20.
September 20 was the last day for filing GST return and paying taxes via GSTR-3B for August.
"To mitigate their difficulties, GSTN has been directed to take up the issue of waiver of late fee and interest for one day for such taxpayers, before the IT Grievance Redressal Committee," the tweet said.
