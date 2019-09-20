GST rate cut on hotel room tariffs: Key takeaways and announcements

The Council on Friday cut tax rate on hotel room tariffs, a move aimed at giving a boost to the hospitality sector. The (goods and services tax) rate on hotel rooms with tariffs of up to Rs 7,500 per night has been cut to 12 per cent from the existing 18 per cent. Similarly, the tax on room tariff of above Rs 7,500 has been slashed to 18 per cent from the existing 28 per cent. There will be no on room tariffs of below Rs 1,000 per night. GST has been exempted on specified defence goods not manufactured in India. GST rate has been hiked on railway wagon, coaches from 5% to 12%.

Key takeaways from GST Council meet: