GST collection up 11% more than Rs 1.45 trn in Nov, gains from imports

The government collected more than Rs 1.45 trillion as goods and services tax (GST) in November, a 11 per cent rise year-on-year and driven by higher revenues from imports.
“The revenues for November are 11 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, which itself was Rs. 1.31,526 crore. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 20 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 8 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year,” the finance ministry said on Thursday while releasing provisional data.
It is the ninth month straight that monthly GST revenue has been more than Rs 1.4 trillion.
Of the total gross GST mop-up in November, central GST (CGST) was Rs 25,681 crore, state GST (SGST) Rs 32,651 crore, integrated GST (IGST) Rs 77,103 crore (including Rs 38,636 crore collected on import of goods), and cess was Rs 10,433 crore (including Rs 817 crore collected on import of goods).
Notably, the government has settled Rs 33,997 crore to CGST and Rs 28,538 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.
The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month stood at Rs 59678 crore for CGST and Rs 61189 crore for the SGST.
In addition, the Centre had also released Rs 17,000 crore as GST compensation to states during the month.
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 15:54 IST
