Gujarat HC admits petition to review its order on IGST benefits

-
ALSO READ
CAG findings on IGST sharing may strain Centre-state relations further
Exporters get the shivers from two provisions in Finance Bill 2020
Arrest provisions under CGST Act challenged in Bombay High Court
Tamil Nadu may go with Option-1 for GST compensation, but seeks tweaks
No breakthrough in GST compensation deadlock; next Council meet on Oct 12
-
The Gujarat High Court has admitted a petition to review its verdict of upholding the constitutional validity of amendments in the GST rules by the government to deny integrated goods and service tax (IGST) refunds to exporters who have taken advance authorisation (AA) benefits.
The petition was heard by a special bench that had given the earlier order. It agreed that detailed arguments would have to be heard. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 9, said Abhishek Rastogi, counsel for exporters.
Exporters were earlier entitled to import raw material without payment of IGST under the AA licence, and pay IGST on exports and claim rebate (refund) paid on exports. They received the benefits of rebate of IGST initially.
However, the government then amended sub-rule (10) of Rule 96 of the central GST through a notification dated September 4, 2018. It denied refunds on IGST on exports if exporters enjoyed AA benefits with effect from October 23, 2017, Rastogi, partner at Khaitan & Co, explained.
Earlier, Gujarat HC had upheld the validity of this rule.
The court also upheld the validity of another amendment to the rule that allows refunds to those who only avail of exemption on basic Customs duty and pay IGST on raw material. This amendment was made effective with retrospective effect.
This means that those who claimed a refund under this option need to pay back IGST on raw material, along with interest and avail of input tax credit.
After the verdict, the directorate of revenue intelligence had issued notices to exporters and initiated proceedings against them over the issue.
"The objective of AA is to give working capital benefits to the Indian exporters and in case this restriction of IGST exemption is implemented by the impugned rules in case of those exporters who are exporting after payment of duty, the entire objective of AA benefits gets defeated," Rastogi said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU